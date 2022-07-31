WENZLER, Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Wenzler, age 84, formerly of Kettering, passed away peacefully Monday, July 11, 2022, at Stuart Lodge, Stuart, Florida. She was surrounded by family. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Anthony B., Sr. and Rose Mary Wenzler, brother Anthony B. Wenzler, Jr. and son-in-law Michael Carr. She was survived by her two daughters Rosemary Carr of Centerville, Rebecca (Sam) Harris of Stuart, Florida; three sons Steven (Debbie) Davis of Port Charlotte, Florida, Patrick (Debbie) Davis of Valrico, Florida, and Daniel (Lisa) Davis of West Milton; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are her sisters Mary P. O' Brien and Nancy (Donald) Strenk, both of Oakwood, and numerous friends and relatives. Barbara was a devoted daughter and mother who instilled the love of family and music in her children and grandchildren. She graduated from Julienne High School and attended the University of Dayton. While at Stuart Lodge, Barbara enjoyed bingo and social hour. Please join her children for a Catholic Mass to be held at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, where Barbara was a member on, August 6, 2022, at 11 AM following a celebration of life reception on August 6, 2022, from 12:30 PM to to 3:30 PM at the Marriott University of Dayton Hotel, 1414 South Patterson Boulevard, Dayton. In leu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

