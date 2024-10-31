Wesley, Mary Ellen



Mary Ellen (Sora) Wesley, 82, of Middletown passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Traditions of West Chester. She was born in Middletown on October 22, 1942 to parents, Bernard V. and Anna (DiTullio) Sora. Mary graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She worked as an LPN for St. Francis Hospital and later for two group homes in Warren County. She was the first officer manager for long-time Middletown dentist, Dr. James Puccio, and taught dental care to future hygenists at Middletown High School. Mary was a devoted member of Holy Family Parish - St. John Church. She was committed to her Italian heritage and enjoyed spending time researching her genealogy. She also enjoyed gardening. Most of all, Mary loved being with her family and she will be greatly missed by her son, Steven (Lori) Wesley; daughter, Dianna (Ernie) Malott; granddaughter, Allison Wesley; brothers, John (Sandy) Sora and Eugene Sora; sister, Gloria (Bob) Morrison; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonny Roy Wesley; parents, Bernard and Anna Sora; and sister-in-law, Joyce Sora. The family would like to extend special thanks to Hospice Care of Middletown and to Father John Civille for all of their kindness and caring for Mary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown, with Father Ben Mersch as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at the church. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



