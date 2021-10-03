WILDERMUTH, Mark E.



Age 55 went home to be with his Lord and Savior on



Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born on August 3, 1966, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of William Terry and Ruth (Haddix) Wildermuth. In



addition to his parents, Mark leaves behind his beloved wife of 35 years Tina (Colwell) Wildermuth; children: Whitney (Nicholas) Walter, William Luke (Lauren) Wildermuth and Haley Wildermuth (Christopher, Jr.) Meade.; sisters: Teryl (John) Wilson and Marcia (Jimmy) Farquer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. The light of his life was being "Pa" to Mirabella Wildermuth, Ava Meade, Izsak Walter, Addelyn Wildermuth, Paizleigh Walter, and Mason Meade. Mark is reunited in



Heaven with his family members: Fred and Ruth Wildermuth, William and Mildred Haddix, Bob Haddix, Ralph LeFever,



William Todd Colwell, Samantha Colwell, William and Ruth Colwell, Vernon and Edith Baker, Edna Scott, Robert Roth and his granddaughter, Ellery Meade. Mark was a true outdoorsman; he loved camping, fishing, hunting and trail riding. Mark had a love for motorcycles and was always ready to go on a ride. He was a talented craftsman building his house from the ground up and was the go-to man to fix anything. Mark was a mechanical designer for Norwood Medical and attended North Hampton Community Church with his wife. He was a man to give you anything he had and will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A visitation will be held on Monday,



October 4, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with his funeral following on Tuesday, October 5, beginning at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Mark will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



