WILKEY, Ellen Ruth



Age 89, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Stone Springs of Vandalia. Ellen



received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bowling Green University where she was a member of the Women's



Independent Society and then attended The Ohio State



University. Ellen was a longtime member of the Huber Heights Democratic Club and Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and American Association of University Women (AAUW), and the owner of Ellen's Crafts.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Oda Rollie Wilkey, Jr.; and her parents, Paul and Ada Christen. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Cheryl Wilkey of Vandalia, Keith and Barbara Wilkey of Springboro; daughter, Marsha Vyverberg of MS; grandchildren, Brian (Christina) Bishop-Wilkey, Andrew (Jenn) Wilkey, Chris (Amanda) Wilkey, Ben (Kelli) Wilkey, Sarah and James Vyverberg; great-grandchildren, Everett, Noah and Lucy;



sister, Arla Reitz; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.



A private, virtual funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Dan Held



officiating. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to The National Federation of the Blind (https://www.nfb.org/donate) for



education scholarships in Ellen's memory.

