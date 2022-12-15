WILLIAMS, CELISA

WILLIAMS (Jackson),



Celisa "Lisa" Jackson Williams a long-time resident of Dayton, OH, was peacefully entered into eternal rest at the age of sixty-five. She will be laid to rest surrounded by her loving family on December 17, 2022. She was born in New Haven, CT, at St. Raphael's Hospital on July 11, 1957, to parents Dorothy (Jackson) Carter and the late Gervase Jennings. She had one child, Elise (Young) Ramey.



Celisa was devoted to her family. She loved to travel. Holiday gatherings were very special to her, and she always required us to get "dressed up" to eat dinner under candlelight. Her grandchildren were the love of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Celisa loved the Lord and was always ready and willing to pray for anyone, anytime and anywhere. Prior to her passing she spent her time babysitting grandkids and working as a Greeter at Walmart where she enjoyed welcoming customers and spreading her love and cheer.



Celisa was very outgoing; a free spirit with a heart of gold who loved people and never met a stranger. She was fun loving. You knew when she was around there would be lots of good food, fun and laughter. Celisa loved to cook and is famous for many dishes including her delicious potato salad and peach cobbler.



She loved to sing. She also loved music and dancing. She and her brother Dennis won many dance competitions doing the "Hustle" while wearing platform shoes with bells, until the wee hours of the morning. Fashion, design, and home decorating came second nature to her. Celisa could transform any outfit into a style all its own. She loved arts and crafts and was very creative. She spent some of her free time creating beautiful floral arrangements and ceramic angels.



Celisa made an indelible mark on everyone she encountered, from a member of her own family to a stranger on the street. She will never be forgotten and will be forever missed. Service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Greater Love Christian Church (2345 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, OH 45417). Visitation at 12:00pm and service to follow at 1:00pm.



