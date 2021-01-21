WILLIAMS, David F.



David F. Williams "Dave", age 71 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home



January 7, 2021. David is the son of the late Priscilla Jean Terwilliger & William E.



Williams. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and grandson Joshua Williams, Jr. David enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1966. He served 2 terms in Vietnam where he received 2 Purple Hearts, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and several other medals and ribbons. David liked working with wood, working on cars and loved to fish. He was the type of person who would help



anyone he could when needed. Dave will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his brother Fred Williams and sisters Cindy Hunter and Karen Crellin. Mother of his



children Diana Williams, his children; Janale (Bill) Jones, Tod Williams, Jewelie Williams and Joshua (Allie) Williams as well as his grandkids; Skyler, Brandon, Stephanie, Jammie, Brad, Darin, Danny, David, Dax & 3 great-grandkids; Olivia, Addilyn and Juwell. Services will be held at Rosehill Cemetery at the Chapel on January 23, 2021, at 10am. Masks are required.

