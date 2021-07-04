WILLIAMS, Eva



Born December 28, 1929, in Irving, NC, to James and



Hester McNeill. Passed away June 30, 2021, age 91. She leaves to cherish her memory 4 sons: Nathaniel Williams (Mona), Derrick Williams,



Kenneth Williams, and



Kenneth Odell Williams; grandmother of 7, and host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. There will be a private service held by the family at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



