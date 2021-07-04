dayton-daily-news logo
WILLIAMS, Eva

WILLIAMS, Eva

Born December 28, 1929, in Irving, NC, to James and

Hester McNeill. Passed away June 30, 2021, age 91. She leaves to cherish her memory 4 sons: Nathaniel Williams (Mona), Derrick Williams,

Kenneth Williams, and

Kenneth Odell Williams; grandmother of 7, and host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. There will be a private service held by the family at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


