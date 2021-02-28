X

WILLIAMS, Shannon

WILLIAMS,

Shannon Marie

Age 30, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Shannon was born in Dayton on November 11, 1990, to Brent Coffey and Peggy

Williams. In addition to her

parents, Shannon is survived by her grandparents, Tom and

Sharon True; sisters and

brother, Crystal, Billie, Jessica, Lucas, Rachel and Kelsey; and special friend, Joe and his son Brandon. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 5-8 pm at the

Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. Shannon will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. To send a special message, please visit


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

