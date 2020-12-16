WILLIS, Barbara Jean "Bobbi"



81 went to her heavenly home surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, December 13, 2020, after a 3 week hard fought battle with COVID. Bobbie was born August 18, 1939, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Katherine and Virgil Akers. She was a 1957 graduate of Greenon High School and retired from the mortgage banking industry. Bobbi loved the Lord and spent years traveling with her husband's ministry. She enjoyed trips to the beach and Gatlinburg. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Benny Akers. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Ken Willis; 2 brothers, Junior (Kay) Akers and Larry (Teri) Akers; three children, Missi (Joe) Begley, Kathy (Marc) Lloyd and David (Deb) Mosley; Her absolute joy – her grandchildren, Mandi, Sonya, Jodi, Emily, Olivia, Eli and Jesse and her great-grandchildren, Kalib, Madisyn, Emma, Dylan, Nora, Sabrina, Drew, Cole, Allie and Della Grace. Bobbi has many dear family and friends and leaves a legacy of selflessness, kindness and unconditional love to everyone she met. There will be a celebration of her life in the future. In lieu of flowers, her children request donations be sent in her name to The Holiday Food & Gift Fund, c/o Central Christian Church 1504 Villa Road Springfield, Ohio 45503. Our family wishes to thank you all for your love and concern over the last several weeks. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

