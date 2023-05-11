WILLIS, Mildred I.



WILLIS, Mildred I., 86, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in Oakwood Village. Mildred was born April 16, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Peter and Eva (Fritz) Wagner. She was a member of St. Teresa Church. Survivors include six children, Richard (Karen) Willis, Laurel (Robert) Braithwaite, Cheryl (Dale) Huffenberger, Michael (Laurel) Willis, Diane (Jeremy) Burton and Michelle (Greg) Chandler; twelve grandchildren, Jason (Amber), Kimberly (PJ), Charlie, Michael (Lauren), Matt (Ashley), Jessica (Sean), Kyle (Mary), Zoe, Gabe, Maile, Ashley and Kalei (Ashley); numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Helen, Barb, Sue and Mary; sister-in-law, Gloria Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Lee and Larry Ruger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 1999; and several brothers and sisters. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

