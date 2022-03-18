WILLMAN, Karl L.



Age 49, of Euless, Texas, formerly of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Bedford, Texas. He was born on March 16, 1972, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of David and Brenda (Scholz) Willman. He was educated at St. Ann School and graduated from Badin High School in 1990. On September 15, 2018, in Hamilton, Ohio, he married Susan M. Lehmann. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years. He was employed at Home Depot as a sales associate for 18 years. He attended St. Ann Church. He is survived by his wife Susan "Peggy"; mother, Brenda Willman; brother, David (Beth) Willman; sister Nolita (David) Niederhelman; also many other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father David in 2003. A friend to all, especially his Navy brothers



Richard Strachan, Howard Lemon, and Thomas Kroepfl, and his Hamilton "brothers from other mothers" Tim Smith



(Michelle) and Scott Roth (Suzanne). A devoted supporter of the Cincinnati Zoo where he loved taking his nieces and nephews there and proposed to his wife in front of Fiona. He will be missed by his bagpipe corp members in North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, with Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Animal Friends



Humane Society, Hamilton, OH, in Karl's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

