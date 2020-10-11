WINTROW, Charles T. "Tom" 89, of Troy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in his home. He was born to Howard and Fern Wintrow on Oct. 22, 1930. He was a 1948 graduate of Tipp City High School and at the age of 17, began his career at Ohio Bell Telephone from which he retired after 35 years of service. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1950, serving stateside for 4 years during the Korean Conflict. On July 14, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Therese (Juenger) Wintrow, who survives. He was a gregarious man, a prolific storyteller, and connoisseur of fine vodka martinis. He enjoyed woodworking, collecting insulators, and outdoor activities, especially golf. He was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church, the Telephone Pioneers of America and the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Phil, and his brother Dick. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 happy years, Therese Wintrow. A loving father, he is survived by his children: daughter, Mary Therese DeBois (Steven); 5 sons, Tom Wintrow (Becky), Jeff Wintrow (Teri), Chris Wintrow (Megan), Terry Wintrow (Lori) & Bill Wintrow (Lisa); daughter-in-law, Jeanne Wintrow; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way; many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377. Fr. John Tonkin, celebrant. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Christopher Church in Tom's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

