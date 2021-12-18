WIRTLEY, Edna Ruth



Age 86 of Middletown, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at McCullough-Hyde Hospital after a more than 20 year



battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Hamilton on November 7, 1935, the daughter of Omar and Mossie



(Murray) Lang. She was a graduate of Seven Mile High School and received her Bachelor's in Education at Miami University and her Master's in Education at EKU. She married Terry Wirtley in Collinsville, Ohio, on September 2, 1955. She was a teacher for 25 years, beginning her career in the Edgewood School District and also teaching in Winchester, KY, and



Middletown City Schools. She was a long time member of the Seven Mile Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and Church Treasurer. She is survived by her husband Terry; son Tim (Rhonda) Wirtley; and daughter Jill (Mike) Grimes; brothers Charles, Robert (Judy), and Paul (Tina) Lang; sisters Mary Ann Garrett, Helen Forney; grandchildren Taryn (Aaron) Stumpf, Evan (Jessie) Wirtley, Lindsay (Brandon) Hagan,



Lauren Grimes, Leigh (Anachebe Asomugha) Grimes; great-grandchildren Lily and Carter Russo, Kellan Stumpf, Kaiden and Wells Hagan, Marlow and Sawyer Wirtley; great-great-granddaughter Riverly Russo; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Garnett Treadway, brother James Lang and brother-in-law Paul



Garrett. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, with visitation beginning at 11:00 am until the service at 12 noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastors Gidget Collins and Lee Ault officiating. Burial will be in Collinsville Cemetery.



