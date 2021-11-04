WOLF, Dennis W.



Age 74 of Butler Twp., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home. He was born April 27, 1947, to the late Woodrow and Francis Wolf. He was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson High School and received his BS from the University of Indianapolis. Dennis retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy after 30 years of service. He was a long-time member of Ft. McKinley United Methodist Church. Dennis volunteered at the Air Force Museum and



Carillon Park. Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lynn A. Wolf. Survived by 2 sons Eric and his wife Terri of Huntsville, OH, Karl and his wife Kara of Davenport, IA, grandson Spencer Wolf of Loveland, OH, sister Rebecca (John) McDaniel of Trotwood, OH, brother-in-law Carl (Cathy) Allyn of Jacksonville, OR, step-sister-in-law Laurie (Joe) Snyder of Evansville, IN. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8th at



Ginghamsburg U.M.C., 7695 S. County Rd. 25A Tipp City, OH 45371 by Pastor Karl Penn. Interment Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at



Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ft. McKinley UMC or Carillon Park. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

