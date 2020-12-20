X

WOLSKI, Daniel E.

Age 62, of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly on

Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his residence. Daniel was a commodity manager for Trimble Inc. for 41 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Polish Club. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and

Virginia Wolski. He is survived by his beloved wife, Melissa A.; sons, Henry M. & Luke D. Wolski both of New Carlisle; sisters, Martha Agee of Tipp City & Janee Walski of Huber Heights; brother & sister-in-law, Joe & Sherry Wolski of Dayton; other relatives and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

