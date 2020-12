WOMACKS (nee Wright), Deanne M.



Deanne M. (nee Wright) Womacks of Maineville. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Womacks. Loving mother of



Kevin Womacks and Dawn (Randy) Borjas. Cherished grandmother of Kyle and



Angela Borjas. Dear sister of the late Burton and Wayne Wright. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away December 12, 2020, at the age of 89. Private family service will be held. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.