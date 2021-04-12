WOOD, Jean

X

Jean Wood, age 85, a longtime resident of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Shawneespring of Harrison. She was born on

December 23, 1935, in

Kentucky, the daughter of

Howard and Seva (Cecil) Huff. She graduated from Reily High School and on October 1955, she married Harold E. Wood, Sr. at Okeana UMC. She is

survived by two children, Vicki Weartz and J.R. Wood; one grandson, Jacob Weartz and two step-grandchildren, James Weartz and Krista (Dan) Morris; four great-grandchildren, Tanner and Hunter Weartz and Brayden and Maddie Morris; one sister, Sue (John) Smith; a devoted niece, Joan Patton; and many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 2002; two brothers; three sisters and a devoted nephew, Roger Hicks. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on

Thursday at 10 am with burial following in New London

Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-0818. Online condolences may be made at


www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com


