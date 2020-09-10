WOOD, Phyllis M. Phyllis Mae Wood, 98, of Delaware, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness on August 23, 2020. She was a resident of Willow Brook Christian Village for 16 years, where she inspired the community with energy, joy, gratitude, and friendship. Mom was born April 15, 1922, in Covington, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late John E. Methven and Helen Aylor Methven. Phyllis graduated from Middletown High School in 1940. She attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she met her husband, Richard G. Wood. Her college career was interrupted by WWII and she later finished her teaching degree. She went on to teach high school music and private vocal lessons in the late 1940s and 50s while raising two boys. She was a lifelong learner and took courses at the University of Cincinnati, Otterbein University, Ohio Dominican, The Ohio State University, and Capital University. She continued involvement in book clubs and lecture attendance until last year. She shared with her grandchildren an unbounded optimism and curiosity about the natural and cultural world. She was a lighthouse to her family and shined a light of open-mindedness on everyone she encountered. Our lives were made incalculably richer and brighter by our mother and grandmother. We hold her timeless voice and infectious laughter, her love, and her light in our hearts. She is survived by her son, Robert, and his partner, Cindy of Holt, MI; and three grandchildren, Jeff Wood and his partner, Claudia, and great-grandson, Cooper, Christy Wood Pritchard and husband James, and great-grandson, Django, and great-granddaughter, Piper, Stephen Wood, and wife Lauren, and great-granddaughter, Josephine Phyllis. Also, sons, of John T. Wood (deceased), her grandsons, Cory Wood and Richart Wood, and great-granddaughter, Lilah. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (2002) and son, John (2010). Donations may be made by writing a check to "Willow Brook Christian Communities". Write in memo section of check: "scholarship fund, in memory of Phyllis Wood". To leave a message of condolence to Phyllis' family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com. Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware, is honored to serve the Wood family.

