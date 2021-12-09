WOOTEN, Arthur G.



ARTHUR G. WOOTEN, 65, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 5, 2021. He was born in Xenia, Ohio, on February 23, 1956, the son of the late Donald G. and Doris J. (Bradley) Wooten. Arthur retired as a driver from United Parcel Service and



Carter Express. He served as



junior deacon of Morningstar Lodge #795 and senior deacon of Anthony Lodge #455 F. & A.M. He was president of the



National Road Corvette Club, an avid Cadillac and Corvette owner, and a life-long power lifter. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Karen R. (Mitchell) Wooten; son, Kyle (Amanda) Wooten of Peoria, Arizona; grandchildren, Stella and Dane; twin brother, Arliss E. Wooten; brother, Thomas J. (Barb) Wooten; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Mitchell and brother-in-law, Keith Mitchell. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Morningstar Lodge services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Arthur's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Terry McKinney presiding.



Burial will be in Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Arthur's memory to your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be shared at



