WRIGHT, James David



James David Wright, 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Christmas morning to be with our Lord, December 25th, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Nursing Home in Monroe, Ohio, where he has resided for the last three years. Jim was born on July 21st, 1945, in Lafollette, Tennessee. He was the firstborn of James Willie Wright and Flora Dean Arnett. He grew up in Lafollette and always referred to it as home. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy. He served from 1966 to 1971. While he was in the Navy, he was stationed on the aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid as SK3 (storekeeper) during the Vietnam War. He loved his time in the Navy and spoke of it often. The Intrepid is now on display as a museum in New York City. Jim was employed in numerous positions during his work career ranging from machine operator to upper management in the industrial dry cleaning industry. His true love was in writing. He would entertain many with his humorous stories, some of them published. Jim was preceded by his parents, Bill and Flo Wright; a very special grandpa, Roscoe Arnett; several aunts and uncles; a loving sister-in-law, Betty Wright; and a precious nephew, William Bradford Wright Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Joan Snider Wright of Middletown, Ohio; a son, James Michael Wright of Gahanna, Ohio; five daughters, Georgia Elizabeth Miller of Waverly, Ohio; Amy (Philip) Anderson of Sarasota, Florida; Julie Anne Sparks of Huber Heights, Ohio; Kathryn "Katy" Wright of Middletown, Ohio; Elizabeth "Lizzy" Wright of Dayton, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Jennifer, Jordan, Emma, Sarah, Bailey, & Annabelle; a brother, the Reverend William Bradford Wright Sr., of Milton, Florida, pastor of the Bibleway Baptist Church, who will be officiating; two sisters, Sue (Rick) Ball of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Nancy (Bob) Bernotaitis of Waynesville, Ohio; two very caring brothers-in-law, Steve and Tim Snider; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family would like to thank everyone at Mount Pleasant that gave Jim the best of care and comfort in his final days. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jim's memory to Paralyzed Veterans of America @ PVA.org.



