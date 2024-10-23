Wright, Marcella



age 88 was born to Henry Sr. and Eleanor Banks. She departed Oct 17, 2024 in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by her husband William C. Wright Sr., sister Carrie Lou Nelson, brothers, Henry Banks, Louis Banks. Survived by sister, Claudia (Banks) Hall (Michael), sister-in-law, Ann Banks, half-sister, Gloria A. Bundridge, sons William C. Wright Jr. (Akosua), Timothy M. Wright, Sr. Granddaughters, Nyla Wright, Monyetta M. McCory (Mike), Christina M. Clark (Antoine), Tymia Marcel Wright, Taylor Yvette Wright & Paris Renita Panier. Grandsons, DeMarcus A. Wright, Kwame Wright & Timothy M. Wright Jr. Other loving family and friends. Visitation 12 Noon. Service to follow 1PM at H. H. Roberts Mortuary on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



