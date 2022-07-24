WYNN, Margaret



"Maggie"



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Hamilton. Margaret was a lifelong resident of Hamilton and a 1955 Notre Dame High School Graduate. She worked 6 years at the Hamilton Municipal Court before marrying Dean F. Wynn in September 1960 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. After raising their 4 kids she worked 26 years at Wendy's on High Street. She continued to work on Wendy's landscaping after retirement, and was honored with a plaque placed in the landscaping at the front of the restaurant. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing, golf, Miami Valley Gaming and baking cookies and cupcakes. She served on the board of the North End Little League, volunteered at Hospice of Hamilton and Highland Elementary School where her niece taught. She was known for devotion to family, the Catholic Church, and the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Her favorite past-time was watching sporting events of all kinds, family and professional. She also enjoyed wonderful conversation with her friends at Washington Estates, dining out with her classmates from Notre Dame and group trips with Elements At The Bever. Margaret is survived by her daughter Debbie (Doug) Bolton, sons David (Ginny) Wynn, Thomas Wynn (Marc Cohn) & John (Shaye) Wynn; her grandchildren, Jessica Sergent, Rachel Rogers, Megan Shiflett, Joshua Wynn, Alicia Wynn, Matthew Wynn and Alexis Wynn; her 13 great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Jo Ann) Menzer; and sister-in-law Loma Wynn. Margaret was also a cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews as well as a dear friend and neighbor. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony F. and Henrietta E. (Schawe) Menzer; her husband Dean Wynn; brother Robert (Patricia) Menzer Sr.; sisters Jean Menzer and Mary Ann (Sterling) Brown; brother-in-law Kenny Wynn; sister-in-law Carol (Daniel) Hurst. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Walling, celebrant. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Badin High School or Animal Friends Humane Society. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com