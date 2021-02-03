YOSICK, Ramona J.



Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Roy (Zelma) Brooks and her loving husband, Robert. She is



survived by her devoted and caring children, Michael, Mark (Debbie), Jeff (Sara), Lisa (Mark) Issenmann; her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of



Christian Burial, 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 4 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 South Smithville Rd. Private Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family requests in lieu of flowers,



contributions to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

