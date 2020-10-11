X

YOUNG, Jean

YOUNG, Jean Age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, 10/13 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until time of service. To read Jean's full life legacy and to share a message with the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com. Arrangements by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

