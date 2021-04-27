YOUNG, Nancy



Age 84 of Dayton, passed away April 22, 2021. She was born April 5, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Curtis and Ila



Lovely. In addition to her



parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Kevin



Warren; and brothers, John and Tim Lovely. Nancy is



survived by her sons: Jerry



Warren (Valerie), Mark Warren (Theresa) and Tim Warren (Sara); grandchildren: Kaci and Zachary Warren, Allison, Austin, Cole and Dillon; sister, Sue Lovely; niece, Debbie Stone; great-niece, Dana Stone; great-great-nephew, Devon Brown; and many other relatives and friends. Nancy enjoyed researching family genealogy, gardening and cooking. She worked for TRW Globe Industries and the Dayton Daily News for many years. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made in



Nancy's memory to Hospice of Dayton. To share a memory of Nancy or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com