Young (Culbertson), Susan Lynne



Young, Susan Lynne (Culbertson), age 42 of Oakwood, lost her bravely fought battle with cancer on June 15, 2023. She is survived by her mother, father, and two brothers, who all love and miss her very much.



Her family will gather in remembrance and in celebration of her life at a later date.



Messages and memories may be posted at: https://www.schlientzandmoore.com/obituaries/Susan-Lynne-Young?obId=28170911



