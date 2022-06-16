ZEIGLER, Lewis Eugene "Gene"



Age 92, of Springfield, passed away on June 10, 2022. He was born in Independence, West Virginia, on August 10, 1929, son of the late Amos and



Mildred (Triplett) Zeigler. Gene proudly served his country



during World War II, Korea and Vietnam in the United States Navy, working as a meteorologist. Following his military service, Gene was a high school math and science teacher for many years. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church. Gene was an avid golfer, playing well into his 90's. Survivors include his daughter, Karen Zeigler. Gene was



preceded in death by his first wife, Geneva Mae Zeigler in 2010. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 10:30 am-Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Gene's life will begin at Noon, Pastor David Hill officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the non-profit Best Friends Pet Assisted Therapy Organization, P.O. Box 595, Springfield, Ohio 45501-0595. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by



