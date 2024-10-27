Zsambok, Jeanette Kay



Jeanette Kay Zsambok, 83, of Delaware, OH, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2024, from 11am-1pm, with the funeral to honor Jeanette beginning at 1:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





