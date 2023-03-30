BMV corrects license plate error for disabled veterans, issues refunds

“The BMV deeply regrets this error,” said Charlie Norman, Ohio BMV Registrar. “We are grateful for Ohio veterans’ sacrifice and their service to our state and our country. We are undertaking an internal review to determine why the legislative change wasn’t adopted in a timely manner to ensure that this will not happen in the future.”

The BMV estimates that nearly 2,000 people were improperly charged for these license plates, as well as fees and taxes, since a law went into effect in October 2019 that allows certain disabled veterans to receive up to two free disabled veteran license plates and/or military license plates.