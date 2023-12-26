South Vienna Police department to be suspended starting Jan. 1

13 hours ago
After several years of struggles to fully staff the South Vienna Police Department, it will be suspended until further notice, starting at the beginning of the new year.

South Vienna Mayor Toni Keller said the department has three officers working part time, and many have left for larger departments in order to get full benefits and higher pay. Keller said the village council voted unanimously to suspend the department.

“They all have full-time jobs, so you can’t ask them to work (more),” Keller said. “When they have full-time jobs that give you what they’ve got, which is not very much, and we don’t have enough of them anymore.”

The police department serves a population of 406, according to the U.S. Census, which last collected data in 2021.

Clark County Sheriff Deb Burchett said last year the office contracted a deputy to serve the village 40 hours per week Monday through Friday. The sheriff’s office will respond to emergency calls in South Vienna as well.

Keller said the suspension is so that if in the future more people become interested in serving in law enforcement in South Vienna, the department can resume operations.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have faced hiring and recruiting shortages in recent years.

In January, a new chief, officially called a marshal, will serve the village with very limited hours. Keller said this person will be “more or less a figurehead” who will fill out yearly paperwork at no pay.

“We’ve been struggling for the last several years,” Keller said.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

