OPN August 15 send

The timing of my taking over for Avery this week couldn’t be better, though, as I’d like your help preparing for an event next week on Ohio’s proposed anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment. More on that below, along with the biggest stories in local, state and federal politics this week.

What questions do you have about proposed amendment?

• Proposed amendment: In November, Ohio voters will decide on a proposed amendment to the state constitution brought by a group called Citizens Not Politicians that would dramatically change how state and federal legislative districts are drawn. It’s a big deal with implications for control of the Ohio Statehouse and Congress. Go here for a summary of the proposal.

• Mark your calendar: On Tuesday, I will be moderating an informational discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greater Dayton on the amendment. I will have the opportunity to ask questions of retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor, a backer of the amendment. Go here for details on the event.

• Questions? Send them my way: So what questions do you have about the proposal? You can email them to me at Josh.Sweigart@coxinc.com, or use the form in the story about the event to submit them. I may pose them to O’Connor and we may include them in future coverage of this issue.

• The latest: The measure will be on the November ballot, but exactly how it will be phrased on the ballot is an issue under dispute. Backers accuse Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose with trying to illegally undermine the issues by using misleading language on proposed ballot language. Here’s that story.

5 years later, gun debate spurred by Dayton mass shooting is cooled

• ‘Do Something’: It was an iconic moment in the wake of the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting. Gov. Mike DeWine’s consoling remarks were drowned out when members of the crowd of hundreds began chanting “Do something,” demanding action from the state’s top elected official.

• Five years later: DeWine’s stated gun priorities or any other gun safety legislation coming to fruition. Avery Kreemer wrote this story looking at what has been proposed in recent years and what happened to those proposals.

• 5-year anniversary: This year marks the five-year anniversary of the shooting. Other recent coverage from our reporters includes the unveiling of a new memorial in the Oregon District, a remembrance of the victims, and a look at the healing process for survivors.

Local political news of the week

• Sen. Antani v. Miami Twp. trustees: State Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., confronted Miami Twp. trustees over the township passing a resolution calling for Antani to resign from the Senate. Eric Schwartzberg has that story, including video of the back-and-forth between Antani and trustees.

• Foley won’t resign: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley said he has no plans to resign from his position following his felony indictment and intends to stay on the November ballot seeking reelection, saying the charges against him are “politically motivated.” Sydney Dawes has that story.

• Neo-Nazis in Springfield: The Springfield News-Sun has coverage of that city’s handling of a dozen masked people carrying swastika flags and rifles marched through downtown.

• Dayton Daily News investigates: A local company that a Dayton Daily News investigation revealed improperly was paid through a COVID-relief program intends to plead guilty to federal charges, court records show. This is the second company named in our investigation to face federal charges. I wrote a story about the more recent charges.

State political news of the week

• U.S. Senate race: During a stop in Springfield on Saturday, Ohio’s GOP candidate for U.S. senate Bernie Moreno addressed the region’s growing Haitian population as he shared his plans for office. Moreno has been on the road for the past week as part of a statewide campaign tour. Aimee Hancock has that story.

• First week of legal weed: Sydney Dawes took a look at how sales went the first week Ohioans were able to legally purchase recreational marijuana, and whether supply is keeping up with demand.

National political news of the week

• Not just ‘childless cat ladies’: The Associated Press did this analysis of vice presidential hopeful and Middletown native U.S. Sen. JD Vance’s long-held quest to encourage parenthood.

• Zoom out: The Associated Press also has this update on other major developments in the presidential race, including Vance’s Democratic counterpart’s previous drunk driving arrest.