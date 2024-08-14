Retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice to speak about gerrymandering at library event

By Staff Report
Aug 14, 2024
Retired Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor will speak at the Dayton Metro Library on Tuesday, Aug. 20 about Ohio’s decades-long redistricting battle. The event, “Gerrymandering in Ohio and the Citizens Not Politicians Amendment with Retired Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor” is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area.

Justice O’Connor will answer audience questions about the proposed Citizens Not Politicians Amendment, which will be on Ohio voters’ ballots this fall, and more. She’ll speak on how the amendment came to be, how it would work, and how it could impact Ohio’s future.

Registration is required. Visit www.daytonmetrolibrary.org to register.

The event will be moderated by Dayton Daily News Investigations Editor Josh Sweigart. Have a question you’d like Justice O’Connor to answer? Submit it to josh.sweigart@coxinc.com or via the form below:

HOW TO GO

WHEN: 6:30 to 8 PM, Tuesday, August 20

WHERE: Eichelberger Forum at the Main Library Branch

Register online: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org

