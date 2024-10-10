OPN Oct 10 send

As ever, if you have any tips, comments, or questions, I’d love to hear them. You can reach me at 614-981-1422, avery.kreemer@coxinc.com or @AveryKreemer on X. You can also follow our political coverage on our website and through our Ohio Politics Facebook page.

The race for Ohio’s 10th Congressional District

The story: Two challengers are hoping to unseat Republican incumbent Mike Turner of Dayton this Nov. 5.

• The Republican: The former mayor of Dayton has represented the region in Congress since 2003. During his tenure, he’s risen to senior membership on the House Armed Services Committee and the chairmanship of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He has been known as a champion for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which has doubled in employment since he took office from 19,000 to 38,000 today. It’s the largest concentration of employment in the entire state.

• The Democrat: Amy Cox, who lives just outside the district in Eaton, is a scientist whose political career includes two unsuccessful campaigns for the Ohio House in Preble County. She told this news outlet she would work to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law and expand the Supreme Court and add term limits and ethics rules. On Wright-Patt, Cox said she’d like to expand research at the base to address climate change.

• The independent: This is the first attempt at office for Kettering’s Michael Harbaugh, the owner of The Wild Banana food truck. He called for reductions in “wasteful military spending” and suggested Wright-Patterson might not need protecting. He believes both parties ought to be doing better. “It just seems like this is the wealthiest country on Earth, and our working-class, normal everyday people are getting screwed,” he said.

• The guide: The Dayton Daily News’ Voter Guide is what I believe to be an invaluable tool for voters. We pose questions to candidates in the races that matter most to our readers and provide their answers word-for-word.

• The races: This year’s Voter Guide features races ranging from Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, to the three critically important Ohio Supreme Court seats, to various local U.S. Congress races, to county contests, Ohio House and Senate seats, and much more.

Local political news of the week

• Brown in Dayton: Amid what is reportedly the most expensive Congressional race on record, Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown visited Dayton this week to stump for his record of advocating for workers and disparage his Republican opponent Bernie Moreno. Lynn Hulsey has the story.

• Where Wendt went: Former Vandalia city manager Dan Wendt has recently been hired as an assistant city manager in West Carrollton following a $277,000 separation agreement between Wendt and Vandalia. Eric Schwartzberg has the story.

• Incarceration and education: 169 Dayton Correctional Institution inmates graduated from Sinclair Community College programs last week, many of whom told this news outlet that their degrees will change their lives. Sinclair serves more than 2,600 incarcerated individuals throughout the state. Eileen McClory has the story.

State political news of the week

• Balance of power: This week, I focused on how your vote could impact the balance of power in the Ohio Statehouse, both immediately and into the future, as Dayton-area voters consider sending two Democrats to Columbus for the first time in a decade while voters statewide consider a redistricting plan sure to be more favorable to Democrats. Here’s the story.

• Gross misinformation: A Butler County Ohio House rep took to social media this week to promote a conspiracy theory suggesting the government controls weather patterns and is impacting the trajectory of Hurricane Milton. This isn’t true. Josh Sweigart has the story.

• Beavercreek race: Democratic newcomer Joseph Wilson is challenging incumbent state Rep. Brian Lampton in the November election to represent Fairborn, Beavercreek, Bath Twp., Bellbrook, Sugarcreek Twp., and Spring Valley in the Ohio House. London Bishop has the story.

National political news of the week

• Views on Vance: JD Vance — is he the “biggest embarrassment ever to come out of Middletown,” or the “best possible” vice presidential candidate? Rick McCrabb found that it depends on who you ask in the Ohio U.S. senator’s hometown.

• No show: Two weeks and two days after former President Donald Trump said at a New York rally that he would come to Springfield “in the next two weeks,” Trump has not made an appearance locally. Jeremy Kelley has the story.

• PFAS directives: U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) this week called on the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense to take “immediate” and “aggressive” action to try to protect the Dayton region’s drinking water supply from PFAS, often known as “forever chemicals.” Cornelius Frolik has the story.