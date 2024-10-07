Former Vandalia leader Wendt is new West Carrollton assistant city manager

“Dan will be a great addition to our leadership team,” Holloway said. “We’ve had the opportunity to work together in the past, and I’m confident that our complementary skill sets and strong working relationship will help us continue to move the city forward.”

Wendt resigned from the Vandalia role in June after conflict with city council. That city authorized a $277,000 separation agreement with Wendt. Last month, Wendt was one of four finalists for the Oakwood city manager post that eventually went to Katie Smiddy.

Wendt, who earlier this year was awarded the Distinguished Early Career Award by the Ohio City/ County Management Association brings “a wealth of expertise in economic development, human resources administration, and municipal operations,” West Carrollton city officials said in a statement.

Wendt will be involved with economic development work, as West Carrollton moves forward with projects like the $75 million River District development and a whitewater park.

“The community development projects along the riverfront are going to be transformative for the community and region,” Wendt was quoted as saying in the city statement. “I am proud to have the opportunity to support and to help execute decades of strategic positioning by community leaders while providing administrative support for our human resources functions.”