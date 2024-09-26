OPN Sept 26 send

***

The true story about why and how Haitian immigrants came to Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

• The big picture: This comprehensive story details the real factors behind Springfield’s Haitian immigrant influx, from their motivations to come to the region, the positive impact they’ve had on the local workforce, the federal policies that paved the way for them to come, and the community they’ve managed to build.

• “One of the first Haitians here”: Gilbert Fortil, who came in 2018, is putting the finishing touches on a new radio studio he hopes will provide thousands of Haitian Creole speakers across the Midwest with updates and essential information. “The reason I created this radio station was to have a place that you can come and introduce ourselves,” he says, “tell people exactly who we are, tell people we can live together.”

• Programs: Most Haitians came to Springfield through humanitarian parole programs, which allow them to live in the U.S. for a given period of time, apply for work permits, and eventually apply to extend their stay in the states through Temporary Protected Status or asylum.

• Reasons to flee Haiti: These programs have allowed some to flee an island country where gangs earlier this year controlled 80% of the capitol Port-au-Prince. Gang violence is credited with killing more than 3,200 people in the first five months of the year. “The reason why I’ve come to this country is because in Haiti there is a lot happening, there’s gangs, there’s (poverty), there’s a politic situation happening, and I want to pursue my career, my goal,” said Marco Petit-Frere, in his native tongue of Creole.

• Employers’ perspective: Ross McGregor, the CEO of Springfield manufacturer Pentaflex, said Haitians have been a help for his business. “There are challenges, particularly with the language barriers. But they come to work every day, they work hard, they want all the work they can get,” he said. “From an employer standpoint, they’ve made a positive impact.”

• Here’s the full story, written by Jessica Orozco, Josh Sweigart, Stephen Starr and me.

The impact of your vote on federal and state taxes

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

• The story: There are plenty of tax debates going on at the federal and state level, and your vote in November can have a considerable impact on how those shake out. I spoke with experts to give our readers a rundown.

• Federal level: Tariffs are at the forefront of the federal tax debate following promises by former President Donald Trump to impose baseline tariffs on all imports, which Vice President Kamala Harris has criticized (and local business leaders have concerns about). Harris has indicated she’ll let many Trump-era tax cuts that have saved most American households cash expire.

• State implications: There’s an appetite among Ohio Republicans to continue to slash the state income tax, or even get rid of it altogether. It’s unclear if the state is in the position to do so, given that it will no longer receive the billions of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that buoyed much of the state’s recent spending.

• Local look: There’s a growing frustration among Ohioans over rising property taxes, fueled by recent increases in property tax valuations. It’s made additional tax levies a tough sell for local governments and services that are arguably seeing less state funds than they’ve seen in the past.

• Here’s my full story.

Local political news of the week

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

• Town Hall: Hundreds of people came to a Springfield town hall last week organized by former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy of Cincinnati. Several shared concerns they hold over the city’s substantial Haitian immigrant population. Jessica Orozco has the story.

• Candidate forum: Issues including reproductive rights, gun violence and mental health took center stage at a Dayton Unit NAACP event this week, where more than a dozen candidates for Congress, the Ohio Statehouse or Montgomery County government made their pitches. Sydney Dawes has the story.

• New-look meetings: After two weeks in the national spotlight and an onslaught of bomb threats, the Springfield City Commission convened last week’s meeting with an unprecedented level of security. Mayor Rob Rue indicated he has received several hours worth of telephone calls and voicemails full of “vitriol and hate, including threats of attacks on my family members.” Vicky Forrest has the story.

• Property tax delinquents: Property tax delinquency in Montgomery County grew considerably — and to a smaller extent in Greene County — this year following historic increases in taxable values, a Dayton Daily News analysis found. Denise Callahan has the story.

State political news of the week

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

• DDN sparks review: Secretary of State Frank LaRose launched a review the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles voter registration process after a Dayton Daily News investigation found that people who were not citizens were mistakenly getting registered to vote, according to accounts from officials in three area counties. Lynn Hulsey has the story.

• Election proposals questioned: Local elections officials say voting law changes proposed by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose would pose major challenges for boards of elections, could lead to more provisional ballots not being counted and would keep people from using the secure ballot drop boxes that have proven to be a hit with voters. Lynn Hulsey again has the story.

National political news of the week

Credit: AP Credit: AP

• Haitian group seeks charges: The Haitian Bridge Alliance filed a bench memorandum and supporting affidavit in Clark County Municipal Court on Tuesday, asking local authorities to charge former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance with multiple criminal offenses related to claims they made about Springfield’s Haitian community. Jessica Orozco has the story.

• Congresspeople seek aid: Federal lawmakers led by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, are seeking emergency funds for Springfield after a large influx of Haitian immigrants in recent years caused strains to some city and regional resources. Jessica Orozco again has the story.

• Dayton prepares for NATO: A NATO parliamentary assembly this upcoming spring is going to shine a global spotlight on the Dayton region and local officials and leaders are making preparations to try to give visitors a good impression of the local community and the Midwest. Cornelius Frolik has the story.