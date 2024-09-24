Dayton NAACP forum features candidates for Congress, Statehouse, local races

The Dayton Unit NAACP hosts a non-partisan “meet the candidates” night every election, where people running for public office are asked to answer questions generated by community members. The moderator of the night was Tom Roberts, president of the Ohio State Conference NAACP.

Ohio’s deadline to register to vote or update voter registration is Oct. 7, with early voting beginning the following day.

Abortion an issue on state, federal levels

A 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision brought the power to regulate abortion back to the states. Ohioans voted to enshrine access to abortion in the Ohio Constitution last year.

Roberts asked state candidates at the forum about their positions on reproductive health.

Democratic Ohio House District 36 candidate Rose Lounsbury said the topic of reproductive rights is what motivated her to run for public office. She is running against incumbent Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, this fall.

“I think when we talk about reproductive freedom, we have to realize we’re not just talking about abortion care. We’re talking about reproductive rights and choices across the board,” she said.

White did not attend the event.

Both Republican state board of education member Charlotte McGuire and Democrat state Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr., running against each other for an Ohio Senate seat, said they believe decisions about reproductive health should be decided between a patient and their doctor.

“I believe in a constitutional republic,” said McGuire. “At this point, we honor the people’s decision.”

The two Congressional candidates hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, voiced pro-choice stances. Turner was not in attendance at Monday’s forum.

“We absolutely need to pass a law that gives every woman in this country the right to her own healthcare decisions,” said Democrat Amy Cox.

Independent Michael Harbaugh described himself as “100% pro-choice” and against any federal abortion ban. He also said he’s tired of talking points like abortion and gun control owning the space of the campaigns of Democrat and Republican candidates, respectively.

Mental health and criminal justice

Roberts asked Montgomery County commission candidates how they’re advocating for alternatives to incarceration and for people staying at Montgomery County Jail.

Democrat incumbent Debbie Lieberman pointed to the county’s project to add 100 medical beds to the Montgomery County Jail and create more dedicated medical space for inmates at the facility. The updated medical unit will be staffed by doctors and nurses to treat inmates.

Her Republican challenger, former Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald, said she feels that many people coming to Montgomery County Jail are not looked at as mental health patients. She wants to see more citizen involvement in planning the future of the jail.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge candidate Julia Mauk said the court can play a role in alternative sentencing options and other support services for people who come into contact with the local criminal justice system.

“Opportunities to address underlying issues that may have caused involvement in the criminal justice system are always valuable,” she said.

Incumbent Judge Elizabeth Ellis said the court currently uses several methods to keep people out of jail as they await their trials. This includes conditional recognizance bonds and electronic monitoring. The court is also working toward alternative outpatient treatment for patients experiencing mental health crises.

“The only people who should be in jail prior to trial are those who are flight risk or those who present high risk to the community,” she said.

Guns and community violence

Congressional and statehouse candidates shared their perspectives on gun control.

Both Lounsbury and Blackshear said they supported policies like universal background checks and red flag laws.

McGuire said she believes in the right of a person to protect themselves. She feels community violence prevention starts with a secure home and intact families.

Cox described herself as a sensible gun owner and believes guns are tools. She believes gun ownership should come with personal liability insurance.

“I don’t believe that they should be used to intimidate people or be used recklessly,” she said. “I don’t believe that weapons of war belong in the hands of civilians, especially without background checking those folks.”

Harbaugh said he’s against gun bans. He wants to prevent community violence by empowering the working class.

“We’re the richest country on Earth. We need to provide the material needs of our citizens. Better schools, better teachers,” he said. “How about a government jobs program? Let’s reduce the stress on people.”

Other county races

Other Montgomery County officials and their challengers attended the forum to tell the public about work being done in their offices.

Republican Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus said he’s been working to collect taxes from delinquent properties and work with local families to set up payment plans. McManus’ Democratic challenger Mohamed Al-Hamdani did not attend the event.

Democrat Montgomery County Recorder Stacey Benson-Taylor talked about new initiatives she has rolled out to spotlight and prevent quitclaim deed fraud in the community. Her Republican challenger Lori Kennedy did not attend the event.

Republican Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley said his office has rolled out 10 new services for community members in the past five years, including a legal help center and a TSA program.

Democrat Lynn Cooper, who is challenging Foley, pointed out Foley is currently facing felony charges and said she wants to be a servant leader.

“I believe that the taxpayers, the citizens of this county deserve an ethical leader that’s going to serve with integrity,” she said.

Foley pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has maintained his innocence since his indictment this summer.