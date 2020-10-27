12 area teams to play in Flyin’ to the Hoop

Event founder and president Eric Horstman announced the field and 19-game schedule during an online news conference Tuesday morning. Tickets went on sale at noon today on the Flyin' website, but quantities will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 15-18 at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena. Horstman said attendance would be limited to 300 fans based on Ohio Department of Health restrictions, but he is seeking a waiver to increase attendance to 15 percent capacity. Protocols from the state limit attendance at indoor events to the lesser of 300 fans or 15 percent of capacity, At Trent Arena, 15 percent capacity would mean 660 spectators.