1988 Wittenberg graduate hired as program’s new head football coach

An introductory press conference on Zoom is scheduled for Tuesday. The hiring comes four days after Joe Fincham, one of the winningest coaches in college football history, announced his retirement after 25 seasons.

Collins, a 1988 Wittenberg graduate, led the Tigers in receiving in 1985, 1986 and 1987 with 36, 31 and 46 catches, respectively. He was the team’s MVP as a senior in 1987.