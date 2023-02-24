2023 Battle of the Brackets: How to enter our contest

They call it March Madness for a reason - the time of the year when one underdog and upset will be the demise of your 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket.
But if you make the right moves in your game picks, and you could win big in the 2023 Battle of the Brackets, a free contest hosted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News. Pick the winner every game of the NCAA Tournament to score $200 of Visa gift cards provided by local businesses.
Whether you spend hours researching the stats or let the flip of a coin decide your winner, enter your picks and sit back to watch the March Madness unfold. Challenge your office mates, friends, or family to submit their own picks and see who comes out on top.
The 2023 Battle of the Brackets will begin on Sunday, March 12, and will officially kick off after the tournament lineup of games is announced on Selection Sunday at 6 p.m.. Simply input your picks into the online bracket tool below. All picks must be submitted before the first round of tournaments games begins on March 16.
The contest is free, with no purchase necessary.