2024 A-10 tournament diary: Day 1 in Brooklyn

I’m about an hour from flying to LaGuardia Airport in New York City from Columbus. I’ve got my Starbucks — black coffee, nothing fancy. My devices are charged. It’s time to cover postseason basketball.

This is the third year I’ve added to my coverage of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament with a daily diary. I took it all the way to Sunday last season when the Dayton Flyers played in the A-10 championship game. Another long stay in Brooklyn, N.Y., would be a good thing for the Flyers and the Flyer Faithful.

I paid tribute to the Dayton basketball social media accounts by taking a photo of myself while walking to my car outside my house in Bexley this morning. For years, UD has posted photos of players on the way to the bus or the airplane, as a way to show a road trip has begun. The photos UD shared Tuesday showed the Flyers walking on the tarmac to their charter flight. They left campus at 4 p.m. for a 5 p.m. flight east.

I’m not sure what airport the Flyers flew to. I know in 2015 they flew to White Plains, N.Y., north of the city. That’s why they stopped in Yonkers to watch the NCAA tournament selection show after a loss to Virginia Commonwealth on Selection Sunday. They stopped at a sports bar, Burke’s Bar, to hear their name called.

WHIO’s Mike Hartsock, Dayton Daily News columnist Tom Archdeacon and I rented a car to drive from the Barclays Center to Yonkers to cover the NCAA tournament announcement that year. Arch still complains about us leaving him behind at the bar to write. We had early flights, and Arch needed more time to work. We told him to catch a cab. He eventually made it home — as you all know because he’s still churning out amazing Dayton stories nine years later. He’ll be with me in Brooklyn this week.

Last year, Arch and I were prepared to rent a car again and follow the team to the airport in New Jersey. UD again planned to stop somewhere to watch the selection show if they beat VCU in the A-10 championship game. It didn’t happen. In fact, the last thing I did before going to bed on Selection Sunday a year ago was break the news about UD deciding to decline any postseason opportunities because of the number of injuries on the roster. I wasn’t sad about not having to cover the NIT.

There isn’t quite as much on the line this week for Dayton, which has already locked up a NCAA tournament berth no matter what happens at the A-10 tournament, but this is also its best chance to claim a trophy of some kind this season. A NCAA tournament berth is the big prize, but some sort of hardware to go with it would be nice for the players and coaches. Stopping a 21-year A-10 tournament drought would also be invaluable for the program.