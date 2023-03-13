Dayton’s season ends as it announces it ‘will decline any postseason opportunities’

One NIT projection, by BarkingCrow.com, had Dayton playing at Cincinnati in the first round. Another NIT expert, John Templon, did not have Dayton in his bracket prediction but wrote on Twitter before UD’s announcement he wouldn’t have been shocked to see Dayton make the field.

Dayton finished 22-12 in the 2022-23 season. Grant is 124-63 in six seasons. The Flyers played in the NIT in three of his first five seasons, losing in the first round in 2019 and 2021 and in the second round last season.

Dayton missed its last 15 shots against VCU and blew an 11-point second-half lead. The loss cost Dayton its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017, though it would have been one of the top seeds in the 2020 tournament if it had not been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Dayton wasn’t the only program to opt out of the NIT before the bracket was revealed. North Carolina, the program Dayton beat to win the NIT in 2010, also decided not to participate.

“All season our focus and goal have been on being the best team we can possibly become and reaching our full potential to give us another opportunity to compete, play for and win an NCAA championship,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said in a statement. “Although we no longer have that opportunity and this season wasn’t what we had hoped for, I want to thank our players and staff for their hard work and love for Carolina Basketball. Many factors go into postseason play and we believe now is the time to focus on moving ahead, preparing for next season and the opportunity to again compete for ACC and NCAA championships. I also want to thank our great fans for their incredible support. Our commitment to you is what drives us to improve our program in every way.”