2024 recruit puts Dayton in final five

Jaden Smith, a 6-foot-11 center in the class of 2024, has narrowed his list of college choices to the Dayton Flyers, Loyola Chicago, Arizona State, DePaul and Fordham, according to the 24/7 High School Hoops account on X.

Smith is a senior at the Kenwood Academy in Chicago. He received an offer from Dayton in February. He ranks 168th in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Dayton has a long history of recruiting Chicago players but has not had a scholarship player from that area since Josh Cunningham’s career ended in the 2017-18 season.

Dayton has not received a commitment from a member of the 2024 class. It will have at least one scholarship open because it left one open for the 2023-24 season, though it filled scholarships in December or January in recent seasons.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

