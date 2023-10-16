2024 recruit puts Dayton in final five

Jaden Smith, a 6-foot-11 center in the class of 2024, has narrowed his list of college choices to the Dayton Flyers, Loyola Chicago, Arizona State, DePaul and Fordham, according to the 24/7 High School Hoops account on X.

Smith is a senior at the Kenwood Academy in Chicago. He received an offer from Dayton in February. He ranks 168th in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Dayton has a long history of recruiting Chicago players but has not had a scholarship player from that area since Josh Cunningham’s career ended in the 2017-18 season.

Dayton has not received a commitment from a member of the 2024 class. It will have at least one scholarship open because it left one open for the 2023-24 season, though it filled scholarships in December or January in recent seasons.