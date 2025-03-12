2025 A-10 tournament diary: Day 1 in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Five years ago today, I flew from Columbus to New York City, took an Uber from LaGuardia Airport to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and walked into the arena just in time to cover the press conference announcing the cancellation of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the event to an abrupt end and derailed the postseason dreams of one of the great A-10 teams of all time. The 2019-20 Flyers, 29-2 overall and 18-0 in the A-10, and all their fans will ask “What if?” the rest of their lives. The NCAA tournament was cancelled later that day — four days before Selection Sunday.

I remember talking to Obi Toppin’s mom Roni on the phone that day. The A-10 tournament would have been a homecoming for the Dayton star and another exclamation point on a season that would see him win all the national player of the year awards.

“I’m heartbroken,” Roni said then. “I’m just hoping they’ll change their minds. I know they’re not going to, though.”

That was my seventh trip to the A-10 tournament, even if I didn’t get to see any basketball. Today I made my 12th trip to the tournament and third trip to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. There doesn’t seem to be any way this tournament gets canceled unless the basketball gods see Dayton, which hasn’t won the championship since 2003 and lost its best chance to win in 2020, getting too close to the trophy.

The Flyers don’t play until 7:30 p.m. Friday, but I made my reservations when I thought they might play on Thursday. That’s why I’m here on Day 1 for what fans like to call the “pillow fight” games between the six lowest-seeded teams.

The first game today featured the two teams that played for the championship in 2022, the last time the A-10 tournament was played in this arena. No. 12 seed Davidson beat No. 13 Richmond 69-55.

Davidson took a five-point lead into the final 30 seconds. Richmond cut the deficit to three. Then Davidson turned the ball over with 15 seconds to play. Richmond’s B. Artis White missed a go-ahead 3-point attempt with four seconds remaining.

Davidson (17-15) will play No. 5 seed Saint Louis (18-13) at 2 p.m. Thursday. Saint Louis won 57-56 at Davidson on Feb. 26.

After a Davidson turnover, Richmond had a chance to take the lead here but missed. Davidson clinched 69-65 victory with two free throws. Spiders out in the first game of the tournament after beating Davidson in the final game of the 2022 tournament in this same arena. pic.twitter.com/tIvWend2uH — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 12, 2025