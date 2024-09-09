5 things to know about Dayton Dragons’ playoff series

Here are five things to know about the playoffs:

1. How they got here: The season is split in half, and the Dragons won the East Division second-half title with a 40-26 record, finishing 2 1/2 games ahead of West Michigan. The Dragons clinched the division last Monday with a 1-0 victory at Great Lakes.

The Dragons’ overall record this season was 74-58. Lake County won the first-half title and finished 77-53 overall.

2. Playoffs format: The Dragons and Captains will play a three-game semifinal series. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be at Lake County on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Quad Cities won the West Division second-half title and will host first-half winner Wisconsin on Tuesday. The series then moves to Wisconsin on Thursday and Friday.

The championship series begins Sunday at the West Division champion. The Dayton-Lake County winner will host Game 2 on Sept. 17 and Game 3 on Sept. 18, if necessary.

3. Game 1 starters: The Dragons will send Ryan Cardona (9-5, 3.29 ERA) to the mound. Cardona is 6-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 innings in his last nine starts. The Captains will counter with Matt Wilkinson (5-5, 2.30).

4. Who’s hot: Outfielder Ethan O’Donnell was selected as Reds Minor League Player of the Month for August. He batted .373 with six home runs and 21 RBIs. Entering Sunday’s season finale, O’Donnell was batting .347 in his previous 36 games.

Also entering Sunday, shortstop Leo Balcazar was batting .325 with six homers, 14 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs over his past 38 games. Third baseman Cam Collier was batting .320 with seven homers and 26 RBIs over his past 32 games.

5. Closing strength: The Dragons have relied on right-handers John Murphy and Simon Miller to shut down opponents in late innings and preserve many victories.

Miller’s 1.47 ERA is the best in the league among pitchers with at least 30 innings. Since joining the Dragons, Miller has eight saves in 18 appearances and has struck out 37 in 30 2/3 innings.

Murphy has eight saves and has allowed earned runs in only two of 28 appearances since May 1. His 1.79 ERA is tied for third in the league among pitchers who have thrown at least 40 innings.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Lake County at Dayton, 7:05 p.m., 980