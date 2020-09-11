5 things to know about Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL this season

Cornerback Denzel Ward is the only Buckeye set to suit up for the Browns.

2. Bell and Ward are among 11 defensive backs from Ohio State in the league.

That trails only Alabama for most among colleges.

Bell left the Saints, who replaced him with Malcolm Jenkins. He joins cornerback Marshon Lattimore in New Orleans.

The other OSU DBs in the league are Damon Arnette (Raiders), Nate Ebner (Giants), Jordan Fuller (Rams), Malik Hooker (Colts), Jeff Okudah (Lions), Bradley Roby (Texans) and Kendall Sheffield (Falcons).

Vonn Bell on NFL decision

3. Ohio State leads the way in defensive ends and is tied for No. 1 in receivers on NFL rosters.

Rookies Chase Young (Washington) gives Ohio State seven ends in the NFL. He joins Hubbard, Joey Bosa (Chargers), Nick Bosa (49ers), Dre’Mont Jones (Broncos), Tyquan Lewis (Colts) and John Simon (Patriots).

Rookie K.J. Hill joins the Chargers this year, joining Noah Brown (Cowboys), Parris Campbell (Colts), Ted Ginn Jr. (Bears), Terry McLaurin (Washington), Curtis Samuel (Panthers) and Michael Thomas (Saints).

4. Butler graduate Taylor Decker is among eight offensive lineman.

Decker, one of Urban Meyer’s first recruits after being hired as the coach of the Buckeyes in late 2011, recently signed a contract extension to remain with the Lions.

The other OSU offensive linemen are Jordan, Price, Pat Elflein (Vikings), Jonah Jackson (Lions), Jamarco Jones (Seahawks), Corey Linsley (Packers) and Andrew Norwell (Jaguars).

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker addresses the media with his teammates outside the Lions NFL football camp practice facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Allen Park, Mich. The players were reacting to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

5. Ohio State is second overall among colleges.

Michigan is No. 5 with 33 players, and the other three are all teams from the SEC.

Alabama is No. 1 with 54 players on active rosters as of Thursday while LSU is third (41) and Florida is fourth with 39.