6 future Buckeyes set to play for state championships this weekend

By
16 minutes ago
Six Ohio State verbal commitments will be in action this weekend as football state championships are decided in Canton, and five of them will be in games that include local teams.

Future Buckeyes will be on both sides Friday night when Springfield takes on Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I championship game.

Aaron Scott Jr. will suit up for the Wildcats while St. Edward counters with an offensive line that includes twins Devontae and Deontae Armstrong.

Scott is a full-time four-star cornerback who has contributed on offense at times for Springfield while the Armstrongs are three-star offensive tackle prospects.

On Saturday night, Alter will get a look at two more future Buckeyes when the Knights take on Cleveland Glenville in the Division IV state championship.

Bryce West is a four-star cornerback for the Tarblooders while Damarion Witten is a three-star tight end.

The first Ohio State verbal to be in action this weekend will be Eli Lee, a junior linebacker for Akron Hoban.

The Knights will take on Massillon Washington at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Division II state championship game.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

