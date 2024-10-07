A-10 preseason poll: Where was Dayton picked?

Dayton, which was picked first the last two seasons, received six first-place votes. The Flyers return three starters: forward Nate Santos; and guards Javon Bennett and Enoch Cheeks.

Saint Joseph’s, picked third, received five first-place votes. The Hawks return their top two scorers: guards Erik Reynolds and Xzayvier Brown.

Saint Louis and Loyola Chicago, picked fourth and fifth, respectively, each received two first-place votes. Defending A-10 tournament champion Duquesne, picked eighth, also received a first-place vote.

Santos, Dayton’s top returning scorer, made the A-10 preseason first team. Fifth-year guard Posh Alexander, a transfer from Butler, was named to the second team. Alexander andCheeks, a fifth-year guard in his second season with the Flyers, made the all-defensive team.

This is the first time since 2012 that six teams have received first-place votes.

• Last year, four teams received first-place votes: Dayton (20); VCU (3); St. Bonaventure (1); and Fordham (1).

• In 2022, two teams claimed all the first-place votes: Dayton (22); and Saint Louis (7).

• In 2021, St. Bonaventure received all 28 first-place votes.

• In 2020, Richmond (19), Saint Louis (7) and Dayton (2) received first-place votes.

ª In 2019, VCU (19), Davidson (8) and Dayton (1) received first-place votes.

• In 2018, Saint Louis (15), Saint Joseph’s (4), Davidson (6) and George Mason (1) all received first-place votes.

• In 2017, Rhode Island received 27 first-place votes, and St. Bonaventure received one.

• In 2016, Dayton (16) and Rhode Island (12) received first-place votes.

• In 2015, Dayton (12), Rhode Island (8), Davidson (6) and George Washington (1) received first-place votes.

• In 2014, VCU received all 28 first-place votes.

• In 2013, VCU (19) and Saint Louis (4) received first-place votes.

• In 2012, six teams received first-place votes: Saint Joseph’s (11); Saint Louis (10); VCU (3); Temple (2); UMass (2); and Butler (2).

The preseason favorite hasn’t fared as well in recent years.

• In the 2023-24 season, Dayton returned four of its top six scorers and received 20 first-place votes. It finished third with a 14-4 record, one game behind Loyola Chicago and Richmond.

• Before the 2022-23 season, Dayton received 22 of 29 first-place votes and was the preseason favorite last season. It tied for second place, three games behind VCU, which was picked to finish third.

• In 2021-22, St. Bonaventure returned its entire starting lineup and received all 28 first-place votes in the preseason poll but finished fourth at 12-5. It was the first unanimous preseason favorite since VCU in the 2014-15 season. VCU also finished fourth after being the unanimous favorite.

• In the 2020-21 season, Richmond returned all five starters and received 19 first-place votes but finished eighth at 6-5 in a season disrupted at numerous points by the pandemic.

• In the 2019-20 season, VCU returned four of five starters and received 19 first-place votes but finished eighth at 8-10. Dayton dominated that season with an 18-0 mark.

• The preseason favorite in 2018-19 was Saint Louis, which had three all-conference preseason selections. It received 15 first-place votes but tied for sixth at 10-8.

• The last A-10 preseason favorite to win the regular-season championship was Rhode Island, which received 27 first-place votes in the 2017-18 season and won the title with a 15-3 record.

A-10 PRESEASON POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

1. VCU (14), 421

2. Dayton (6), 394.

3. Saint Joseph’s (5), 376.

4. Saint Louis (2), 371.

5. Loyola Chicago (2), 368.

6. George Mason, 262.

7. Richmond. 230.

8. Duquesne (1), 222.

9. Massachusetts, 215.

10. St. Bonaventure, 210.

11. Rhode Island, 159.

12. Davidson, 118.

13. George Washington, 111.

14. Fordham, 80.

15. 15. La Salle, 62.

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Nate Santos, Dayton

Des Watson, Loyola Chicago

Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph’s

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis

Max Shulga, VCU

SECOND TEAM

Posh Alexander, Dayton

Darrius Maddox, George Mason

Darren Buchanan Jr., George Washington

Xzayvier Brown, Saint Joseph’s

Joe Bamisile, VCU

Zeb Jackson, VCU

THIRD TEAM

Reed Bailey, Davidson

Rahsool Diggins, Massachusetts

Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago

Jaden House, Rhode Island

Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s

Isaiah Swope, Saint Louis

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Posh Alexander, Dayton

Enoch Cheeks, Dayton

Abdou Tsimbila, Fordham

Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago

Zeb Jackson, VCU