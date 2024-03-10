A-10 tournament bracket set with Dayton as No. 3 seed

Dayton guard Koby Brea said the team wants to win the tournament “super bad.” The Flyers get a six-day break between games after a 91-86 overtime victory against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday at UD Arena. They leave for Brooklyn on Tuesday, the same day the tournament begins with three games involving the lowest six seeds.

“Our team is so competitive,” Brea said. “Whether it’s the A-10 tournament, the regular season, preseason or practice, we want to win. Going to the A-10 and dominating is super important to us.”

If the higher seeds advance, Dayton’s path to the championship would go through Duquesne, No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago (23-8, 15-3) and No. 1 Richmond (23-8, 15-3).

Richmond lost 64-46 at George Mason on Saturday to finish the season tied for first place with Loyola Chicago. It’s the first A-10 regular-season championship for both programs. Richmond won the title in its 23rd season in the league. Loyola won it in its second season.

Dayton’s most likely quarterfinal opponent, Duquesne, started 0-5 in A-10 play but won 10 of its last 13 games, including its last four. Dayton beat Duquesne 72-62 in Pittsburgh on Jan. 12 and 75-59 on Feb. 13 at UD Arena.

Duquesne was 2-0 against its possible second-round opponents, Rhode Island and Saint Louis, and won both games by double digits. Rhode Island and Saint Louis play in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For the second straight year, the four quarterfinal winners will get an off day Friday before playing semifinals Saturday.

Here’s the complete A-10 tournament schedule

Tuesday

TV: CBS Sports Network

Game 1: No. 12 Fordham vs. No. 13 Davidson, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 10 La Salle vs. No. 15 George Washington, 2 p.m.

Game 3: No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 14 Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

TV: USA Network

Game 4: No. 8 George Mason vs. No. 9 Saint Joseph’s, 11:30 a.m.

Game 5: No. 5 VCU vs. Winner of Game 1, 2 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 St. Bonaventure vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 7: No. 6 Duquesne vs. Winner of Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

TV: USA Network

Game 8: No. 1 Richmond vs. Winner of Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

Game 9: No. 4 Massachusetts vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m.

Game 10: No. 2 Loyola Chicago vs. Winner of Game 6, 5 p.m.

Game 11: No. 3 Dayton vs. Winner of Game 7, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

TV: CBS Sports Network

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

TV: CBS

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13, 1 p.m.