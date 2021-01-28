A-10 tournament will be held at two arenas in Richmond

“This decision is a great example of exceptional collaboration between the A-10 membership, our media partner NBC Sports, Barclays Center and our A-10 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee. Independently both VCU and Richmond submitted proposals to host, so their willingness to combine efforts and support the league’s best interest to separate the days with four games is truly appreciated,” said A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade in a press release. “The fact that we have two premier arenas, within six miles of each other, willing to host is a tremendous advantage for the A-10 in our goal to provide the safest, best experience for our teams, coaches and campus communities. A-10 members Dayton, Duquesne, George Mason and Saint Louis submitted proposals to host and each would have provided an excellent option. I wish to thank them for their time, work and effort and willingness to host the championship.”

The A-10 announced Jan. 14 the tournament would not be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as planned because of the COVID-19 situation in New York City. At that time, it announced it would be held at a campus site.