A-10 tournament will be held at two arenas in Richmond

The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament will be held in Richmond, Va., on the campuses of Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond from March 10-14, the conference announced Thursday.
“This decision is a great example of exceptional collaboration between the A-10 membership, our media partner NBC Sports, Barclays Center and our A-10 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee. Independently both VCU and Richmond submitted proposals to host, so their willingness to combine efforts and support the league’s best interest to separate the days with four games is truly appreciated,” said A-10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade in a press release. “The fact that we have two premier arenas, within six miles of each other, willing to host is a tremendous advantage for the A-10 in our goal to provide the safest, best experience for our teams, coaches and campus communities. A-10 members Dayton, Duquesne, George Mason and Saint Louis submitted proposals to host and each would have provided an excellent option. I wish to thank them for their time, work and effort and willingness to host the championship.”
The A-10 announced Jan. 14 the tournament would not be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as planned because of the COVID-19 situation in New York City. At that time, it announced it would be held at a campus site.
One of the advantages of holding the 14-team tournament in Richmond is it’s a more central location. Two of the schools call the city home. Davidson, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s are all within a five-hour radius.
The two opening-round games on March 10 featuring the bottom four seeds will take place at Richmond’s Robins Center. The four second-round games on March 11 and four quarterfinals on March 12 will be split between the Robins Center and VCU’s Siegel Center. The semifinals on March 13 and championship game on March 14 will take place at the Robins Center.
The A-10 women’s tournament will also be held in Richmond. All games will take place at the Siegel Center from March 3-7.