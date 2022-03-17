Hamburger icon
AES investigating brief power outage at UD Arena during Wright State tournament game

Dayton Power & Light is now AES Ohio.

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
12 minutes ago

Power was briefly disrupted during Wright State’s NCAA Tournament First Four game Wednesday night at UD Arena.

AES released a statement that said they were investigating a partial outage. The cause is not yet known.

ExploreWright State notches first NCAA Tournament win

The outage happened with just over six minutes left in the game during a timeout. All the lights and scoreboards went dark. Power began returning soon with the exception of the scoreboard on the north end.

There was a slight delay at the end of the timeout. Wright State was leading and went on to win 93-82.

AES had crews on standby for the tournament and were able to transfer the arena to a secondary feeder to ensure no further disruptions. The affected scoreboard returned to service for the second game.

Jeff Gilbert
